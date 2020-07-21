Samaritan Summit receives approval for limited visitation

Marcie Abramson, left, gestures as she speaks to her mother, Cynthia, outdoors at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state’s new nursing home visitation guidelines which requires social distancing. The two haven’t been able to visit in person since March. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health has approved Samaritan Summit Village for limited visitation.

Limited nursing home visitation for all residents began July 20, and will run Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Strict guidelines were provided by New York State on July 15, and the facility was approved on July 19. The state mandate has been extended through August 8.

According to Samaritan, these guidelines include:

Outside visitation only, weather permitting with very few exceptions. .

By appointment only, every 30 minutes, for a limited duration of 20 minutes

Maximum of two people per resident.

Visitors will be limited to one visit per day.

All visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing.

No physical contact allowed.

If any staff member or resident tests positive for COVID-19, limited visitation will be suspended until the facility is COVID-free for 28 days.

All visitors will be screened, including a temperature check and a series of questions regarding health status and recent travel history. If a visitor does not meet requirements or has any questionable travel, they will not be allowed to visit.

Summit Village Skilled Nursing visits can be made by contacting Sandi Baril at sbaril@shsny.com or 315-782-7010.

Summit Village Assisted Living visits can be made by contacting Dani McLean at dmclean@shsny.com or 315-779-5113.

