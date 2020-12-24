Samaritan Summit Village confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases at both nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
On December 23, Samaritan Health confirmed that there was an increase of positive COVID-19 cases at Samaritan Keep Home, Summit Village Assisted Living and Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.
At Samaritan Keep Home, one new staff COVID-19 case was reported, two new residents and one staff member tested positive at Summit Village Assisted Living and one staff member tested positive at Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.
According to Samaritan Health, the following data is the most updated regarding positive COVID-19 cases at all facilities.
|Residents Positive
|New Resident Cases
|New Staff Member Cases
|Last Positive Case recorded
|Samaritan Keep Home
|2
|0
|1
|12/23/2020
|Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living
|17
|2
|1
|12/23/2020
|Samaritan Summit Village
|19
|0
|1
|12/23/2020
At this time Samaritan Health has suspended indoor visitations, which will remain until a facility is COVID-19 free for 14 days.
Samaritan is taking general safety measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These include:
- Universal masking and eyewear protocols for staff
- Social distancing
- Activities for residents held on floors in limited size
- Upgraded cleaning procedures and regular deep sanitizing
- Temperature checks for long term care residents every eight hours
Additionally, any individual in facilities who display COVID-19 symptoms receive an expedited test and remains isolated until results are confirmed.
The results reported are the most up-to-date confirmed by Samaritan Health.
