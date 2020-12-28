Samaritan Summit Village confirms first COVID-19 related resident death

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has confirmed a COVID-19 related death at one of their long-term care facilities.

Samaritan Health reported on Monday that a resident in the Skilled Nursing Unit at Samaritan Summit Village has passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

According to Samaritan, the resident first tested positive for the virus on December 20, 2020 and was later hospitalized. Samaritan stated that the resident had several underlying health conditions.

Samaritan Summit Village Vice President of Long Term Care Barbara Morrow, MS, NHA, CHC, stated, “on behalf of our entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to the resident’s family and our entire community. Today’s death is a stark reminder regarding the heavy toll this pandemic is taking throughout the U.S., particularly among our senior population.”

Additionally, Samaritan Health is set to partner with Walgreens in the early days of 2021 to vaccinate residents. According to Samaritan Health, residents and staff at Samaritan Summit Village and Samaritan Keep home will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine starting on January 4 and January 5, 2020 respectively.

Samaritan also reported the following statistics for December 28, 2020 regarding COVID-19.

Residents Positive New Resident Cases New Staff Member cases Last Positive Case Recorded Samaritan Keep Home 2 0 2 12/23/2020 Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living 17 2 2 12/24/2020 Samaritan Summit Village 24 1 0 12/28/2020

At this time Samaritan Health has suspended indoor visitations, which will remain until a facility is COVID-19 free for 14 days.

Samaritan is taking general safety measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These include:

Universal masking and eyewear protocols for staff

Social distancing

Activities for residents held on floors in limited size

Upgraded cleaning procedures and regular deep sanitizing

Temperature checks for long term care residents every eight hours

Additionally, any individual in facilities who display COVID-19 symptoms receive an expedited test and remains isolated until results are confirmed.

The results reported are the most up-to-date confirmed by Samaritan Health.

LATEST STORIES: