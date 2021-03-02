Samaritan Summit Village confirms new COVID-19 case among staff members

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(photo: Samaritan Summit Village Facebook)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health confirmed a new COVID-19 case in one of its long-term care facilities.

According to Samaritan Health a staff member at the Summit Village Nursing Facility tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the first COVID-19 case this facility has reported in several weeks.

Below is COVID-19 data for all of Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities in Watertown, New York.

Total Residents PositiveResidents RecoveredResident DeathsNew Staff Member CasesLast Positive Case Recorded
Samaritan Keep Home76012/15/2021
Samaritan Summit Village: Assisted Living19190012/29/2021
Samaritan Summit Village: Skilled Nursing Facility3833513/2/2015
Updated: March 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story