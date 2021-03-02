Samaritan Summit Village confirms new COVID-19 case among staff members

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health confirmed a new COVID-19 case in one of its long-term care facilities.
According to Samaritan Health a staff member at the Summit Village Nursing Facility tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the first COVID-19 case this facility has reported in several weeks.
Below is COVID-19 data for all of Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities in Watertown, New York.
|Total Residents Positive
|Residents Recovered
|Resident Deaths
|New Staff Member Cases
|Last Positive Case Recorded
|Samaritan Keep Home
|7
|6
|0
|1
|2/15/2021
|Samaritan Summit Village: Assisted Living
|19
|19
|0
|0
|12/29/2021
|Samaritan Summit Village: Skilled Nursing Facility
|38
|33
|5
|1
|3/2/2015