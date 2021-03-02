Samaritan Summit Village confirms new COVID-19 case among staff members

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health confirmed a new COVID-19 case in one of its long-term care facilities.

According to Samaritan Health a staff member at the Summit Village Nursing Facility tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the first COVID-19 case this facility has reported in several weeks.

Below is COVID-19 data for all of Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities in Watertown, New York.