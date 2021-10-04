Samaritan Summit Village continues to restrict family visitation due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Family visitation is still on hold at two of Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities.

In an update to families and the community on October 3, Samaritan Health confirmed that family visitation remained paused at its Summit Village Nursing and Assisted Living facilities. According to Samaritan, this is due to COVID-19 cases confirmed among staff.

This resulted in family visitation being paused on September 20 after two skilled nurses tested positive for the virus. No residents have tested positive for the virus during this timeframe.

However, Samaritan stated that if testing remains negative among staff and residents, as it has been recently, the facility expects to reopen family visitation on October 5 at 9 a.m.

If the reopening of visitation does occur, the facility will implement restrictions on specific hours and the number of visitors per resident. Samaritan will send an additional notification to confirm when visitation will resume.

Below is data regarding COVID-19 cases at all of Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities as of October 4, 2021: