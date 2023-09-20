WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Summit Village will host a senior living seminar on Wednesday, October 18 from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the 22691 Campus Drive location.

The seminar is free and open to anyone planning or helping to plan senior care. This is not an open house style event. Attendees are asked to arrive prior to 1 p.m. to experience the entire program.

The event will have lectures from professionals in senior care, legal matters, financial planning, real estate, and speak with local community agencies that offer resources. Lunch will be provided by First Command and tours of the facility will be available. Participants will also be entered to win an iPad.

The Senior Living Seminar will provide information and resources needed to help seniors continue the lifestyle they love while providing options for the care that meets their individualized needs.

Samaritan Summit Village has 120 assisted living beds. They offer a range of housing and lifestyle options for personalized care in a residential setting. For more information, visit samaritanhealth.com/assistedliving.