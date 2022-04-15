WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another COVID-19 case has been identified at the Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living facility.

This was confirmed by Samaritan Health on Friday, April 15. This was the second COVID-19 case confirmed among residents in a three-day period. The first COVID-19 case was logged on Wednesday, April 13.

Additionally, Samaritan also stated that one staff member also tested for the virus on April 15.

These COVID-19 cases did not impact family visitation. Samaritan said it is closely monitoring all residents and staff.