Samaritan Summit Village reports second resident COVID-19 death, new cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has confirmed a second COVID-19 related death at one of their long-term care facilities.
Samaritan Health reported on Saturday that a resident in the Skilled Nursing Unit at Samaritan Summit Village has passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.
Samaritan also reported the following statistics for January 3, 2021 regarding COVID-19.
|Residents Positive
|New Resident Cases
|New Staff Member cases
|Last Positive Case Recorded
|New Resident recoveries
|Deaths
|Samaritan Keep Home
|2
|0
|1
|12/23/2020
|0
|0
|Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living
|19
|2
|0
|12/29/2020
|6
|0
|Samaritan Summit Village
|27
|2
|2
|01/03/2021
|0
|2
At this time Samaritan Health has suspended indoor visitations, which will remain until a facility is COVID-19 free for 14 days.
Samaritan is taking general safety measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These include:
- Universal masking and eyewear protocols for staff
- Social distancing
- Activities for residents held on floors in limited size
- Upgraded cleaning procedures and regular deep sanitizing
- Temperature checks for long term care residents every eight hours
Additionally, any individual in facilities who display COVID-19 symptoms receive an expedited test and remains isolated until results are confirmed.
The results reported are the most up-to-date confirmed by Samaritan Health.
