Samaritan Summit Village reports second resident COVID-19 death, new cases

(photo: Samaritan Summit Village Facebook)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has confirmed a second COVID-19 related death at one of their long-term care facilities.

Samaritan Health reported on Saturday that a resident in the Skilled Nursing Unit at Samaritan Summit Village has passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

Samaritan also reported the following statistics for January 3, 2021 regarding COVID-19.

Residents PositiveNew Resident CasesNew Staff Member casesLast Positive Case RecordedNew Resident recoveriesDeaths
Samaritan Keep Home20112/23/202000
Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living192012/29/202060
Samaritan Summit Village272201/03/202102

At this time Samaritan Health has suspended indoor visitations, which will remain until a facility is COVID-19 free for 14 days.

Samaritan is taking general safety measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These include:

  • Universal masking and eyewear protocols for staff
  • Social distancing
  • Activities for residents held on floors in limited size
  • Upgraded cleaning procedures and regular deep sanitizing
  • Temperature checks for long term care residents every eight hours

Additionally, any individual in facilities who display COVID-19 symptoms receive an expedited test and remains isolated until results are confirmed.

The results reported are the most up-to-date confirmed by Samaritan Health.

