Samaritan Summit Village resident dies from COVID-19 on Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health reported that a resident at a long-term care facility died from COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to Samaritan, the individual was a resident at the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility. This is the first death the facility has recorded since January 25, 2021. In total, six residents in this facility have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Samaritan’s Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility also reported one new COVID-19 case on April 15. This will now require the facility to put visitations on pause for two additional weeks on the fourth floor.

However, residents on the fourth floor will still be offered virtual or video visits.

Samaritan also confirmed it is continuing to test all residents and facility staff to prevent further spread of the virus.

The following chart details COVID-19 cases at all of Samaritan’s Long- Term care facilities.