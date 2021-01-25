Samaritan Summit Village resident dies of COVID-19 over weekend

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(photo: Samaritan Summit Village Facebook)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, Samaritan Health confirmed a rise in COVID-19 deaths at one of their long-term care facilities.

Sadly, on Sunday January 24, Samaritan’s Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility confirmed that a resident passed away due to COVID-19 complications. According to Samaritan, this resident had been hospitalized for a long-period of time.

The confirmation on Sunday marked the fifth death recorded at the Skilled Nursing Facility.

Samaritan Health also reported the following statistics for January 6, 2021 regarding COVID-19.

Residents PositiveNew Resident CasesNew Staff Member casesLast Positive Case RecordedNew Resident recoveriesDeaths
Samaritan Keep Home53001/22/202120
Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living190012/29/2020170
Samaritan Summit Village- Skilled Nursing Facility371001/22/2021265

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story