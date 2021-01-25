Samaritan Summit Village resident dies of COVID-19 over weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, Samaritan Health confirmed a rise in COVID-19 deaths at one of their long-term care facilities.

Sadly, on Sunday January 24, Samaritan’s Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility confirmed that a resident passed away due to COVID-19 complications. According to Samaritan, this resident had been hospitalized for a long-period of time.

The confirmation on Sunday marked the fifth death recorded at the Skilled Nursing Facility.

Samaritan Health also reported the following statistics for January 6, 2021 regarding COVID-19.