Samaritan Summit Village resident dies of COVID-19 over weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, Samaritan Health confirmed a rise in COVID-19 deaths at one of their long-term care facilities.
Sadly, on Sunday January 24, Samaritan’s Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility confirmed that a resident passed away due to COVID-19 complications. According to Samaritan, this resident had been hospitalized for a long-period of time.
The confirmation on Sunday marked the fifth death recorded at the Skilled Nursing Facility.
Samaritan Health also reported the following statistics for January 6, 2021 regarding COVID-19.
|Residents Positive
|New Resident Cases
|New Staff Member cases
|Last Positive Case Recorded
|New Resident recoveries
|Deaths
|Samaritan Keep Home
|5
|3
|0
|01/22/2021
|2
|0
|Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living
|19
|0
|0
|12/29/2020
|17
|0
|Samaritan Summit Village- Skilled Nursing Facility
|37
|1
|0
|01/22/2021
|26
|5