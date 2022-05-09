WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) A resident at the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed on Friday, May 6 by Samaritan Health. Additionally, three Summit Village staff members were positive for the virus.

According to Samaritan Health, contact tracing took place and all other residents tested negative.

However, these cases among staff members and the one resident did not change visitation protocols. The facility remained open for family visitation as of May 6.

Samaritan Summit Village confirmed it is closely monitoring all residents and staff.