WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new COVID-19 case has been confirmed at a nursing home in Watertown.

On February 4, Samaritan Health announced that a resident at its Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Samaritan, there are now two active COVID-19 cases in this nursing home facility, however, both residents are isolated. As of February 4, there were also ten active staff cases.

Despite the COVID-19 cases, family visitation is still permitted at the Facility. All visitors remained required to wear a face mask, as well as show proof of a negative COVID-19 test at the time of their visit.

Since the start of the pandemic, Samaritan’s Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility has reported several COVID-19 outbreaks, which has led to seven deaths among its residents. The last COVID-related death was confirmed on April 16, 2021.