Samaritan Summit Village resumes family visitation after month-long pause

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Families and friends can once again visit residents at both Samaritan Summit Village long-term care facilities.

Samaritan Health announced on Thursday that after a nearly month-long pause, family visitation has resumed at the Summit Village Assisted Living and Skilling Nursing. Visitation was first restricted on October 18 when a staff member at Summit Village tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Samaritan, visitation is now resuming as COVID-19 testing for staff and residents has come back negative for two weeks.

However, all visitors must follow new rules for visitation that were issued on September 13. These rules limit visiting hours to 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

Additionally, all visits to both the Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living facilities are limited to one hour and all visitors must be masked at all times. Those who have recently traveled out of New York or have any symptoms are asked to refrain from visiting the facilities.

Assisted Living residents will also continue to be tested after leaving for the facility for anything other than medical appointments, as well as needing to quarantine to their room for ten days if vaccinated or 14 days if not vaccinated. Those who leave the facility will also not be able to have visitors or participate in activities.

These rules for family visitation were again effective on November 11 when visits were again permitted. Visitation remains restricted at the Samaritan Keep Home. Below is COVID-19 data for all three facilities: