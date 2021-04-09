Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility suspends visitation for 2 weeks

(photo: Samaritan Summit Village Facebook)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Samaritan Health long-term care facility suspended visitation on Friday.

According to Samaritan Health this is due to two residents on the fourth floor, and a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.

This suspension pauses full family visitation for two weeks as all residents are planned to be tested repeatedly.

However, Samaritan confirmed that it will offer outdoor visitations for Skilled Nursing residents on the first and third floor. Residents on the second and fourth floor will only be permitted video visits during this time.

The following data details COVID-19 cases in all of Samaritan’s long-term care facilities.

Total residents positiveResidents recoveredNew staff member casesLast recorded case
Samaritan Keep Home7714/1/2021
Samaritan Summit Village– Assisted Living191912/29/2020
Samaritan Summit Village- Skilled Nursing Facility4033004/09/2021

