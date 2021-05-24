Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility suspends visitation on 2 floors

(photo: Samaritan Summit Village Facebook)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday, Samaritan Health suspended visitation on two floors of its Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility.

This suspended indoor visitation for all residents on the second and third floor of the facility after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Samaritan, outdoor visits can be arrange for effected families by contacting the activites department.

Indoor visitation for the first and fourth floor and Assisted Living residents have not been impacted by this change.

The following table represents COVID-19 cases in all of the Samaritan health Long Term Care facilities since the start of the pandemic.

Total residents positiveResidents recoveredDeathsNew staff member casesLast recorded positive case
Samaritan Keep Home7715/20/2021
Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living191915/17/2021
Samaritan Summit Village- Skilled Nursing Facility4639715/21/2021

