WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Summit Village has announced updates regarding their vaccination plan at Summit Village.
Samaritan Health and Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown has announced that they will begin their COVID-19 vaccination process on Monday, January 4, 2021. This announcement was shared publicly on social media on Thursday.
According to Samaritan, the facility is partnering with Walgreens for on-site COVID-19 vaccinations . Samaritan stated that vaccines will be provided free of charge to both staff and residents.
On-site COVID-19 vaccinations for staff members will be held at Summit Village from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those interested in receiving the vaccine are required to pre register by 8 a.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hospice workers frustrated over exclusion from Phase 1 of NY vaccine plan
- All the states raising their minimum wages in the new year
- Samaritan Summit Village to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 4
- Winter conditions in Adirondacks and Catskills, backcountry visitors advised
- 145 employees at Washington Costco infected with COVID-19
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.