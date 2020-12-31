Samaritan Summit Village to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 4

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Summit Village has announced updates regarding their vaccination plan at Summit Village.

Samaritan Health and Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown has announced that they will begin their COVID-19 vaccination process on Monday, January 4, 2021. This announcement was shared publicly on social media on Thursday.

According to Samaritan, the facility is partnering with Walgreens for on-site COVID-19 vaccinations . Samaritan stated that vaccines will be provided free of charge to both staff and residents.

On-site COVID-19 vaccinations for staff members will be held at Summit Village from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those interested in receiving the vaccine are required to pre register by 8 a.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

