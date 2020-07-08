Samaritan to offer new skin cancer treatment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Dermatology has announced their new skin cancer treatment.

Samaritan now has the ability to complete successful Mohs micrographic surgery; a procedure that removes all visible cancerous parts and then remove as little healthy tissue as possible. This allows patients to heal faster. Mohs surgeries have been highly successful, being ranked as high as 99 percent.

“Rather than driving an hour or more for this service, patients can receive it right here in Watertown from our compassionate, highly-trained professionals.” said Dr. Nathanial R. Miletta, Dermatologist and Chief of Mohs Surgery at Samaritan.

Samaritan Dermatology is the only location in Jefferson County to provide this service and is on the first floor of Samaritan’s Medical Office Building, 826 Washington St.

It comprises three board-certified dermatologists – Dr. Casey M. Chern, Dr. Nathanial R. Miletta, and Dr. Zachary P. Nahmias – as well as dermatology physician assistants Erin Bryant and Amy Werchinski. Mohs surgeries will be performed by Dr. Miletta and Dr. Nahmias.

For more information about Samaritan Dermatology or Mohs surgery, or to schedule an appointment, call 315-755-3670 or visit www.samaritanhealth.com/dermatology.

