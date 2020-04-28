Samaritan waiting on guidance from Department of Health before resuming elective procedures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced last week that elective surgeries will be permitted to resume in certain areas of New York State without significant risk of a COVID-19 surge in the near term.

North Country hospitals have laid off healthcare workers due to the loss of revenue and lack of elective procedures being performed.

Samaritan Medical Center stated in an email that the hospital is waiting for clear guidance from the Department of Health in an effort to provide the safest course for resuming elective procedures, while not compromising the progress made to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases locally.

Samaritan released the following statement in full:

We are awaiting clear guidance from the New York State Department of Health on the resumption of elective outpatient procedures in our region. We anticipate their guidance will be provide the safest and most methodical-course to resume elective outpatient procedures while maintaining the progress we have made to flatten the curve locally. We anticipate some of the guidance will stem from a piece published by the American College of Surgeons (ACOS), American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASR), Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) and the American Hospital Association (AHA) on how to resume elective surgeries in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.



We will continue to prepare and plan as we await this important guidance.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.