WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health is welcoming a new member to their staff.

According to the Samaritan Health website, Patrick W. Calli has been selected as its next Vice President of Long Term Care. The position is responsible for oversight of all the Long Term Care Services including Samaritan Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village.

For the past year, Calli was the Administrator of Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse. Before taking on that position he was the Administrator for several other facilities including the Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Binghamton and the Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse. He also has prior experience at long-term care facilities in Little Falls and in the Utica area.

Additionally, he is a New York State Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, a board member of the Healthcare Management Association of Central New York, and a member of American College of Healthcare Executives, American Health Care Association, and other associations.

President and CEO of Samaritan Medical Center Tom Carman said that Samaritan is proud to welcome Calli to their team.

“We are pleased to welcome Patrick to Samaritan’s administration and senior leadership team,” Carman said. “His impressive resume with significant experience in long-term care will benefit the residents and staff at Samaritan Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village. We look forward to his guidance and insight as we continue to foster long-term care communities that value independence, comfort, companionship, and safe, quality care.”

Calli said that he is excited to bring his experience to the North Country community.

“Aligning myself with an organization such as Samaritan Health which is patient-centric and community-focused is an opportunity that I truly welcome,” Calli said. “I am looking forward to continuing Samaritan’s tradition of providing quality and compassionate care in an environment where the residents are at the forefront.”

“Collaborating with our incredible team of dedicated caregivers, staff, leaders, and residents shall afford us the ability to fulfill the organization’s mission and commitment to enhance the quality of life of the people that we serve, as well as the greater North Country community. I am eager to work with the residents and their families to meet their needs and create the home-like environment they deserve.”

Calli started his new position on January 31. More information about Calli and his past experience can be found on the Samaritan Health website.