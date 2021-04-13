Samaritan’s Adams Family Health Center to remain open despite closing of next door urgent care

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite the closing of the Adams Urgent Care, a neighboring family health center will keep its doors open.

Samaritan Health announced on Monday that its Adams Family Health Center will remain open, as well as continue to offer lab and x-ray services.

This was released following an announcement from the Adams Urgent Care stating that the facility would be permanently closing its doors on April 7, 2021.

Samaritan confirmed that this change does not impact its Family Health Center as it is a separate office.