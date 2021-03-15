Samaritan’s annual ‘One Night, One Diamond’ to honor healthcare workers, help purchase PPE

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An annual fundraising event will take a virtual form to honor North Country healthcare workers.

Samaritan Auxiliary announced on Monday that its 19th Annual “One Night, One Diamond” event will be celebrated virtually at the end of March in honor of Samaritan Staff.

According to the Auxiliary, all proceeds from the 2021 event will assist with the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment for all Samaritan staff.

Event organizers shared, “this past year, the pandemic has dramatically changed our lives in so many ways. Fortunately, Samaritan led us through these unprecedented times. Whether it was a call to the COVID Resource Line, COVID testing, a visit to a primary care physician, a visit to the Emergency Department or a stay in the hospital’s COVID Unit – Samaritan was there.”

The 2021 event will feature an update on equipment that was purchased with the proceeds from the 2020 One Night, One Diamond event and personal and professional perspectives from local healthcare workers.

Additionally, all employees will be entered to win a Lab-grown three-quarter-carat, round, brilliant cut diamond, multiple getaway packages and gift certificates.

The virtual event will take place on Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m.