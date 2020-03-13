Samaritan’s Auxiliary’s ‘One Night, One Diamond’ postponed, new date to be determined

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – In reaction and caution to the increased spread of the coronavirus, Samaritan Auxiliary’s One Night, One Diamond event has been postponed.

The decision to postpone the event was made in order to help protect the local community, both civilian and military, until a time when the community can once again come together for the important fundraiser.

Any previously purchased tickets for the event will be honored for the rescheduled date, that has yet to be determined. Ticket refunds are available.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.