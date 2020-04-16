Samaritan’s Emergency Department entrance reopens after renovations as main entrance temporarily closes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department entrance, which has been closed for renovations since late January, will reopen this Friday, April 17, at 7am.

At the same time, the hospital’s main entrance, which served as the Emergency Department entrance during renovations, will temporarily close.

Patients seeking emergency care should use the reopened Emergency Department entrance and all non-emergency patients should enter at Main Registration.

Obstetric patients should use the dedicated entrance to Samaritan’s Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children, located off of Sherman Street.

Upgrades to the Emergency Department’s waiting room intake and triage check-in areas will improve patient privacy and enhance the waiting space for the more than 48,000 patients who seek treatment at the Emergency Department in a typical year, according to a release from Samaritan Medical Center.

The renovated space includes private intake areas complete with a door for patient privacy, updated fixtures, a new security station, and improved waiting area space for patients and their families. In addition, the heating and cooling system in the area has been upgraded, adding negative pressure to help with infection prevention.

“The new space will give patients in the Emergency Department more privacy and comfort while optimizing the intake and triage processes to shorten wait times,” said Kim Thibert, Samaritan’s Vice President for Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “These renovations were made with patient feedback in mind, and we are very pleased to have completed them two weeks ahead of schedule.”

The hospital stated in the release that Emergency Departments are best for emergency situations and those with a life-threatening condition should go straight to the nearest Emergency Department.

Such conditions include:

Chest pain

Difficulty breathing or extreme chest pain

Stroke

Head injuries

Severe bleeding

Loss of vision

Drug overdose

Seizures

Severe cuts or burns

Sudden dizziness or numbness

Severe allergic reactions

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.