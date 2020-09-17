Samaritan’s Walker Center for Cancer Care adds innovative pre-treatment option for prostate cancer patients

WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center has added a new pre-treatment option for prostate cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy.

At Walker Center for Cancer Care, Samaritan is now offering SpaceOAR™ Hydrogel, the first and only FDA-cleared spacer that aims to reduce rectal complications and help patients maintain their quality of life after radiation treatment.

“SpaceOAR is an important advance that reduces the radiation dose to the rectum during radiation treatments, helping to prevent unwanted side effects,” Dr. Justin Budnik, Radiation Oncologist at the Walker Center, said. “We understand men diagnosed with prostate cancer have some difficult decisions to make, but knowing that an option like SpaceOAR Hydrogel can help limit the risk of damage to other organs during radiation treatment will hopefully make a few of those decisions easier.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, with more than 183,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Annually, more than 60,000 American men opt to treat their prostate cancer with radiation.

In a randomized clinical study, men who underwent radiation therapy without SpaceOAR Hydrogel were eight times more likely to experience a decline in bowel, urinary and sexual function when compared to men who underwent radiation therapy with SpaceOAR Hydrogel, at a median follow-up of three years.

Learn more about the new pre-treatment option in detail on Samaritan Medical Center’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.