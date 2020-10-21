Sam’s Club launches ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ virtual holiday shopping experience

(WWTI) — The Griswold Family, including Cousin Eddie, is joining holiday shoppers across the country.

Sam’s Club has officially launched a virtual shopping experience just in time for the holidays, themed after the popular movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Shoppers will have the chance to “Go Griswold” and have access to shop toys, gifts and food products. The virtual experience takes shoppers online, on a tour of the Griswold house, all while featuring holiday products available for purchase through Sam’s Club.

Additionally, the shopping experience including movie trivia and interactive elements from the film, featuring favorite characters and scenes.

According to Sam’s Club, “Clark’s goal of creating perfect moments and memories for his family for it to be greatly interrupted by things outside of his control is basically the story of 2020. And we’re here to celebrate the fact that even though nothing has gone to plan for 2020, and things continue to ‘go wrong,’ we can still, as Clark says, ‘have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas.'”

Screenshots from the live Sam’s Club virtual shopping experience are featured below:





