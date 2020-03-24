Sam’s Club offering early shopping hours, new concierge service

File-This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows the company logo of Sam’s Club on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H.. Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost. Starting early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam’s Club Health and Wellness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Beginning March 26, Sam’s Club will offer early shopping hours for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems, the company announced on their website today.

The dedicated shopping hours will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 7am-9am. The pharmacy and optical centers will be open also.

Sam’s Club also announced their new concierge service will be available during those same hours.

Seniors and at-risk shoppers can shop from a designated parking location without ever leaving their cars. After placing their orders from their cars, associates will get the items for them.

