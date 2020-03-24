Sam’s Club offering early shopping hours, new concierge service

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Beginning March 26, Sam’s Club will offer early shopping hours for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems, the company announced on their website today.
The dedicated shopping hours will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 7am-9am. The pharmacy and optical centers will be open also.
Sam’s Club also announced their new concierge service will be available during those same hours.
Seniors and at-risk shoppers can shop from a designated parking location without ever leaving their cars. After placing their orders from their cars, associates will get the items for them.
