San Diego Sector Border Patrol find meth and heroin hidden in tires of car

TEMECULA, C.A. (WWTI) — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 32-year-old man who had nearly 30 pounds of narcotics concealed inside the tires of his vehicle on August 25.

According to a press release from the United States Customs and Border Protection, agents patrolling Interstate 15 initiated a vehicle stop on a suspicious white Dodge Charger. After questioning the driver who was a U.S. citizen, agents received permission for K-9’s to search of the vehicle. The dogs alerted to the wheels of the car resulting in a further investigation of the tires.

Agents with the help of trained mechanics removed a tire and found a metal compartment bolted to the wheel. After cutting open the compartment, several packages were discovered, one testing positive for methamphetamine. Agents then removed the remaining tires from the vehicle, where they found similar compartments with packages inside.

A total of 12 packages were discovered within the vehicle tires. Eight of those packages contained methamphetamine with a combined weight of 19.07 pounds. The four remaining packages contained heroin with a combined weight of 10.03 pounds. The driver and narcotics were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation and the vehicle was seized by USBP.