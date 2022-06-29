SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Sandy Creek is facing charges in relation to a homicide investigation taking place in the town.

According to New York State Police, troopers in Pulaki received a check on the welfare complaint for 29-year-old Sandy Creek resident Charles W. Rothenburg on June 27. After receiving information during a search regarding the complaint, Rothenburg’s body was located dead in the residence at 5863 State Route 11 on June 29.

As a result of the investigation, 62-year-old Alva G. Parsons who resided at the address where Rothenburg’s body was found was arrested. He was charged with Murder in the second degree.

Parsons was transported to the Oswego County Jail awaiting CAP court arraignment. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.