Santa Claus arriving in Canton Dec. 3

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Here comes Santa Claus!

The Canton Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the Big Man will be arriving in the village on Saturday, December 3 at noon.

Upon his arrival, he will be traveling around the village to visit local residents. Starting at the Canton Fire Station, he will first visit Fairlane, Rushton, Haley, Wood and Cary drives.

Santa will then drive out to State Street and Farmer Street. Santa also visit the following streets and roads in the listed order

Judson Street

Cleaveland Ave

Mildon Road

Goodrich Street

Pleasant Street

East Main Street

College Street

Elm Street

Park Street

Maple Street

Miner Street

Linoln Street

Buck

Gouverneur Street

Law Lane

Route 11

Commerce Lane

Martin Street

Court Street

Pearl Street

Porspect Street

Riverside Drive

Santa’s route will then conclude at the Canton Fire Station.