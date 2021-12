WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite Christmas being only a few days away, ABC50 was visited by a special guest.

Straight from the North Pole, Santa Claus himself snuck down to Watertown to sit down in the ABC50 studio and answer questions from North Country children.

Many children asked about the elves, Santa’s lifestyle outside of delivering presents and how the magic of Christmas really works.

Watch the full Q&A style interview in the player above.