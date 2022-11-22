WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Santa and his elves are returning to Salmon Run Mall for the holiday season on December 1.

Santa will be located near the Hobby Lobby end of the mall. Photo packages to capture keepsake memories will be available for purchase and visits are always free. Santa will be at the mall through Christmas Eve when he’ll have to leave to deliver presents.

Santa’s hours at the mall:

Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

Sundays from noon to 6 p.m

Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

In conjunction with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks, Salmon Run Mall will host a sensory-friendly Santa event on Sunday, December 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Individuals with special needs and their families can experience the tradition of a visit with Santa during the event. Space is limited so families are encouraged to reserve a time in advance. The sensory-friendly event will allow families with children with all spectrums of special needs to experience a visit with Santa in a comforting environment prior to public hours. Photo packages will be available for purchase and donations will be collected on behalf of Autism Speaks.

Pets are welcome to take a photo with Santa on Monday, December 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is limited to dogs and cats only. Photo packages will be available for purchase and donations will also be collected on behalf of The Humane Society of the United States.

More information on visits and photos with Santa, Sensory Santa and Pet Photos is available on Where is Santa website and information on the holiday season and upcoming events at Salmon Run Mall is located on the mall’s website.