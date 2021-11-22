Santa returning to Salmon Run Mall on Dec. 2

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Santa Claus is coming to (Water)Town!

The Salmon Run Mall is set to welcome back Santa next month. Beginning Thursday, December 2 at noon, Santa and his elves will be available for visits and photos.

Visits are free and photo packages will be available. CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed during all Santa visits.

Santa’s return will also include a photo night for pets. In collaborations with the Humane Society of the United States, local families are invited to bring pets and donate to the society from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 6. Pets are asked to be brought through the main mall entrance nearest Hobby Lobby.

Additionally, on December 12, the mall will host “Sensory Santa,” where a sensory-friendly photo experience will be provided prior to the mall’s opening from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Music will be quieter and there will be little to no activity inside.

The Salmon Run Mall has also scheduled several holiday events that will start Black Friday weekend. All events are listed below: