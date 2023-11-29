WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Santa is back at the Salmon Run Mall located near the Billy Beez end of the mall starting Friday, December 1 at 11 a.m. until Sunday, December 24 at 4 p.m.; a few hours before he delivers presents.
You can get photos with Santa courtesy of Cherry Hill Programs; you can find a list of their photo packages and prices on the Where is Santa Website.
You can also make a reservation to visit Santa and walk-up visits are scheduled according to availability. Visits with Santa are free as always.
Times:
- Monday – Friday: from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday: from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday: from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- December 18 to 23: from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Christmas Eve, December 24: from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Military Mondays: show valid ID and get $5 off Package “A”
- Santa Cares Sensory Santa Event: December 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Pet Photos with Santa: December 4, 5, 11, and 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each night.
More information is available on the Salmon Run Mall website.