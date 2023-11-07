WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has elected a new mayor.

In the 2023 general election, Sara Compo-Pierce was named the City’s new mayor. Her victory marked the first woman to be named mayor of Watertown.

Compo-Pierce ran as a non-partisan candidate after serving on the Watertown City Council since 2019.

She also previously served as the chief of staff for Former New York State Senator Patty Ritchie.

In the 2023 Mayoral race, Compo-Pierce faced fellow Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero.

