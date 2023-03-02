WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The race is on for who will become the next mayor of Watertown.

Sarah Compo-Pierce was officially the first name on the ballot following a press conference in the last days of February. Compo-Pierce has served on Watertown City Council for nearly five years and was former State Senator Patty Ritchie’s Chief of Staff.

Compo-Pierce said her political experience at both the local and state level makes her an adequate candidate for mayor.

“I’ve been passionate about the City for a long time, it’s my hometown,” Compo-Pierce expressed. “I want to make it a better place. I know I have a lot I can bring to the position” and I also really feel “

She further explained that she was motivated to run due to the needs within Watertown and several areas where the City is “lacking.”

Compo-Pierce said this includes the City’s transparency with the public, “common sense” decision making and fiscal responsibility. She referred to the conversations surrounding the Watertown Golf Course.

She hopes to bring more focus to critical needs in the community.

“Let’s prioritize funding for infrastructure, our roads. The issues with our drinking water,” she shared. “Let’s take care of those critical needs first before we look to spend money on things that are not exactly essential.”

As the first candidate in the race for Watertown’s next mayor, Compo-Pierce said she’s confident she can make a difference within the City’s limits.

“It’s very important to me now to make decisions as a council member and hopefully as mayor that lay the groundwork for a better future for our young people. So that they can have the same point of view and be grateful that they grew up in Watertown,” she said. “We need to make sure that our neighborhoods are safe. We need to beautify the city and make it a place that everybody is proud to call home.

The current city Mayor Jeffrey Smith is not seeking reelection in 2023. Smith has served as mayor since November 2019.

Additional candidates have yet to make campaign announcements.