Saranac Lake announced as certified Climate Smart Community, youth climate video published

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Saranac Lake is one of 13 that has been recently certified as a climate smart community in New York.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul announced the latest communities to achieve Climate Smart certification. The certification is part of the New York State’s Climate Smart Communities program, which encourages economic, social and environmental work towards addressing climate change.

The two announced that three communities have achieved the silver level and 10 have achieved bronze-level certification.

“In New York, we are leading in our aggressive efforts to help ensure our environment is clean and safe and to combat climate change,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “These 13 new Climate Smart Communities are helping to achieve our goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase resiliency and enhance overall quality of life. We recognize the commitment of local governments around the state to address the climate crisis and help us achieve our ambitious clean energy goals.

The newly certified Climate Smart Communities in New York State include:

Village of Cazenovia

Village of Homer

City of Beacon

Village of Croton-on-Hudon

Village of Dobbs Ferry

Town of Dover

Village of Hastings-on-Hudson

Village of Mount Kisco

Town of Pound Ridge

Village of Sleepy Hollow

Town of Woodstock

City of Yonkers

Village of Saranac Lake

Additionally, the Wild Center in Saranac Lake partnered with the DEC’s Office of Climate Change and NOAA’s Climate Program to create a video featuring youth leaders.

“We all need to work together in order to support climate change solutions and to build community resilience,” stated Wild Center Director of Climate Initiatives Jen Krester. “Young people bring unique perspectives and a suite of skills to the table. Having them as true partners on decision making in communities benefits everyone. The work we are doing right now in collaboration with New York State’s Climate Smart Communities program on empowering youth to catalyze climate action in their communities is essential to ensure sustainable local solutions.”

The recently published video is featured below:

