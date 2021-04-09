Saratoga County man drowns in Hudson River while fishing

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Saratoga County drowned in the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon.

This man was identified by New York State Police as Zachary J. Esposito, 27, of Halfmoon, New York.

According to State Police, around 2:30 p.m. on April 8, troopers responded to the area of River Road in Schaghticoke after receiving a report of a male that had fallen into the Hudson River while fishing and had not surfaced.

State Police, multiple fire companies and the Department of Environmental Conservation searched the area and located Esposito deceased in the water.

Additional details have yet to be released by New York State Police as this case remains under investigation.