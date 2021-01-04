Saturday: First responders rescue stranded Lewis County snowmobilers

PINCKNEY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Officials have reported a snowmobile incident that occurred on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they helped to rescue stranded snowmobilers and snowmobiles in the Town of Pinckney, New York.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of stranded snowmobilers on January 2, 2021. Two adults and three children on four snowmobiles had broken through thin ice, stranded in water and unable to break free.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that with the individuals were removed and evaluated by Lewis County Search and Rescue. The snowmobiles were also located ad removed by Croghan Fire Department.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Assisting agencies at the incident were the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, New York State Forest Ranger, Lewis County Search and Rescue, 3-G and Croghan Fire Department’s Cold Water Rescue Team, Lewis County Dive Team and Barnes Corners Sno-Pals snow groomers.

The incident was reported at 5:35 p.m. on January 2, 2021 and took place near the Denning Road and Seven by Nine Road in the Town of Pinckney, New York.

LATEST STORIES: