WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -A Saturday night fire in the City of Watertown gave one person minor injuries.

Watertown city firefighters responded to an apartment on Morrison Street a little before 8 p.m. after seeing flames appearing on the second floor. Fire crews made quick work of the fire after getting into the building. The blaze was contained to the second unit.

Despite knocking down the fire early, there was extensive smoke and water damage sustained. The residence is not currently livable at this time.

A single occupant was given treatment by Guilfoyle Ambulance service. This person was treated at the scene and released.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.