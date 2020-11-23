Saturday: Watertown High School staff member tests positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District recently provided an update regarding a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr announced on Saturday that a staff member at Watertown High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to LaBarr, the District is working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

Additionally LaBarr stated that “social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place.”

As of November 20, 11 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed throughout the Watertown City School District.

LATEST STORIES: