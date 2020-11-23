WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District recently provided an update regarding a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.
Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr announced on Saturday that a staff member at Watertown High School tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to LaBarr, the District is working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.
Additionally LaBarr stated that “social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place.”
As of November 20, 11 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed throughout the Watertown City School District.
LATEST STORIES:
- Saturday: Watertown High School staff member tests positive for coronavirus
- Jefferson County SPCA announces new executive director
- The Postal Service wants you to send your packages early this holiday season
- Man seen exhaling on women outside Trump golf club charged
- Jefferson County reports 58 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, over a thousand in quarantine
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.