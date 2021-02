WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The COVID-19 vaccination clinic originally scheduled for February 6 at Jefferson Community College has been rescheduled.

Due to impending adverse weather conditions, the clinic will now be held on February 9.

Appointment times for each individual will remain the same. Emails have been sent to those with an appointment regarding details of the schedule change and what to do if they are unable to make the Tuesday appointment.