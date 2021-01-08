Save lives at upcoming North Country blood drives

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several blood drives will be held in the upcoming week in the region.
According to the Red Cross, blood donations help patients of all ages suffering from a multitude of accidents, illnesses or conditions. The Red Cross shared that every two seconds, someone in the country needs blood.
The Red Cross shared, “donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant. As part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter in place declarations or are operating under a phased reopening plan.”
North Country residents can donate blood at the following events.
Jefferson County
- Family Resource Center, Fort Drum, NY
- January 11, 2021
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sandy Creek Methodist Church, Sandy Creek, NY
- January 11, 2021
- 12:30 p.m. to 6 pm.
- Pamelia Town Building, Watertown, NY
- January 13, 2021
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- American Legion, Black River, NY
- January 19, 2021
- 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, Clayton, NY
- January 19, 2021
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lewis County
- Croghan Fire Department, Croghan, NY
- January 18, 2021
- 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
St. Lawrence County
- Madrid Community Center, Madrid, NY
- January 11, 2021
- 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- St. Lawrence Centre, Massena, N.Y.
- January 13, 2021
- 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Village of Norwood, Norwood, NY
- January 13, 2021
- 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Lisbon Hepburn Library, Lisbon, NY
- January 13, 2021
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Horizons, Massena, NY
- January 14, 2021
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Potsdam Church of the Nazarene, Potsdam, NY
- January 19, 2021
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Best Western University Inn
- January 21, 2021
- 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
All donors are required to schedule appointments prior to donating. Participants can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or register online.
LATEST STORIES:
- North Country weather update: Your local 7-day forecast
- SUNY Canton legal studies program ranked high among online bachelor’s degree listing
- Saratoga Springs HS senior in Regeneron Science Talent Search top 300
- How a DC teacher addressed the Capitol riot in the classroom
- Save lives at upcoming North Country blood drives
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.