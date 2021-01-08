Save lives at upcoming North Country blood drives

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several blood drives will be held in the upcoming week in the region.

According to the Red Cross, blood donations help patients of all ages suffering from a multitude of accidents, illnesses or conditions. The Red Cross shared that every two seconds, someone in the country needs blood.

The Red Cross shared, “donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant. As part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter in place declarations or are operating under a phased reopening plan.”

North Country residents can donate blood at the following events.

Jefferson County

Family Resource Center, Fort Drum, NY January 11, 2021 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sandy Creek Methodist Church, Sandy Creek, NY January 11, 2021 12:30 p.m. to 6 pm.

Pamelia Town Building, Watertown, NY January 13, 2021 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Legion, Black River, NY January 19, 2021 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, Clayton, NY January 19, 2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Lewis County

Croghan Fire Department, Croghan, NY January 18, 2021 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



St. Lawrence County

Madrid Community Center, Madrid, NY January 11, 2021 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence Centre, Massena, N.Y. January 13, 2021 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Village of Norwood, Norwood, NY January 13, 2021 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lisbon Hepburn Library, Lisbon, NY January 13, 2021 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Horizons, Massena, NY January 14, 2021 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Potsdam Church of the Nazarene, Potsdam, NY January 19, 2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Best Western University Inn January 21, 2021 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



All donors are required to schedule appointments prior to donating. Participants can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or register online.

