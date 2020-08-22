Save the River thanks first responders and businesses following tour boat grounding

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the grounding of the Uncle Sam’s tour boat “Island Duchess,” grassroots organization Save the River applauds local efforts.

The organization thanked U.S. and Canadian authorities, fire departments, and NYDEC for keeping the scene safe to residents and local natural environments.

Save the River Executive Director John Peach released the following statements:

“We are fortunate that our outstanding volunteer fire departments were able to respond quickly to the situation. The coordinated response of all the federal and state agencies showed how well we can all work together in an emergency on the water. Having local marine contractors and salvage companies such as Hunt Underwater Specialties, Seaway Marine Group and W.D. Bach in the area is a real benefit in situations like this.” John Peach

Save the River noted the salvage efforts from Hunt Underwater Specialties, Seaway Marine Group and W.D. Bach

According to the organization, on August 20, oil boom was deployed around the tour boat to minimize water contamination.

