Save the River’s 32nd Annual Winter Environmental Conference to take a virtual form

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual Winter Environmental Conference that typically takes place in Clayton, will be held virtually.

Save the River, a nonprofit grassroots organization in Clayton, New York, has announced their plans to host their 32nd Winter Environmental Conference. However, this year, exclusively online, allowing for a continued opportunity to discuss issues facing the St. Lawrence River.

The annual conference brings together year-round and seasonal residents, elected officials, community members and local leaders to hear from policy makers, scientists, opinion leaders and students. The conference covers a variety of topics, all relating back to the St. Lawrence River.

According to Save the River, this year’s Winter Environmental Conference will be divided into three sessions starting at the end of January 2021.

Participants can look forward to virtual presentations on many issues including: updates on modern septic systems designed for shoreline and island properties, native mussel research, research on the dynamics of Lake Ontario coastal wetlands and the status of Great Lakes fisheries.

Additionally, Save the River will detail their new Reimagined Education program focused on remote learning and virtual field trips.

The three sessions will be held as follows.

Saturday, January 30, 2021:

10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.: Introduction and Save the River Update

10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Design and examples of innovative septic systems

10:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Friends of the River awards/ Break

11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Riverkeepers- Freshwater mussels and their role in our ecosystem

Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.: Introduction

6:10 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.: Reimagining of STRs Education program for remote learning

Saturday February 6, 2021:

10 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.: Introduction

10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.: Discussion on the health of St. Lawrence fisheries

10:35 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Dan Tack Muskie Catch and Release Award

10:45 a.m to 11:15 a.m.: Effects of cattail removal on carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas emissions

11:30 a.m.: Closing comments

Those interested in participating in the 32nd Annual Winter Environmental Conference can register on the Save the River website.