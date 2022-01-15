CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A sawmill located at 7730 Erie Canal Road in Croghan was destroyed in a fire around 2:43 p.m. on January 14.

According to a press release from Lewis County Emergency Management, 911 was contacted after a resident saw the sawmill was on fire and called to report it. When Croghan Fire units arrived at the scene they discovered the structure was already fully involved in the fire.

As a result, the building and all of the equipment were destroyed. According to the report, the fire is still under investigation.

Croghan Fire was assisted at the scene by New Bremen Volunteer Fire, Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and Town of New Bremen Highway.