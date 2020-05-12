Say ‘Cheese!’ Nationally renowned ‘culinary goddess’ gives us recipes with the ultimate main ingredient

(WWTI) – Parker Wallace is the founder of What’s on Parker’s Plate, a blog of recipes for all occasions and tastes. She does cooking segments for television shows around the country and enjoys cooking for her family during her time at home, including her boyfriend and two dogs.

Parker spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to offer up some great ideas for recipes with an all-time-favorite ingredient, CHEESE!

She said the key to great home cooking is high quality ingredients.

Parker said that having kids make their own snacks can double as an activity, keeping kids healthy and busy while staying home. She showed us her twist on traditional grilled cheese, grilled cheese roll-ups. She chose Colby cheese to stuff them with, but you can use any cheese you prefer.

Macaroni and cheese is one of the ultimate comfort foods. Mac ‘n’ cheese is perfect for Sunday dinners, every single holiday, cheering someone up, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays…well, you get where we are going with this.

Parker showed us her macaroni and cheese bake that is gooey and creamy on the inside with the perfect crunch on top. She suggested making extra and freezing it to use for leftovers later.

Charcuterie boards can be intimidating. They look fancy, well-thought-out and time consuming. Parker said they are actually simple and can be put together with items from your pantry and fridge. The star of the board is the cheese, so as long as you choose great tasting, high quality cheeses, you can’t go wrong.

Parker said Wisconsin is the only state that requires a cheese license, so they have makers that become masters. She said making cheese is not just a job, but a passion and they stand behind the excellence of their cheese tradition, so she looks for the Wisconsin Cheese badge when shopping.

See the recipes in this segment online at WisconsinCheese.com.

