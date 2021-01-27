Say ‘I do’ at Dunkin’: Franchise giving away free wedding to New York couple

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Love is on the menu at Dunkin’, and no, it’s not just the heart shaped donuts this year.

Dunkin’ announced on Wednesday that this year they are giving away a free wedding to a couple in New York State with their “Marriage on the Menu” contest. The company is partnering with I Do Drive Thru to perform a wedding ceremony at a Dunkin’ location in Middletown, New York.

According to Dunkin’, the ceremony will be themed after the popular coffee-house franchise, complete with festive décor. In addition, each couple will receive special wedding presents from Dunkin, including wedding gear and professional photos from the big day.

For a chance to get married at a Dunkin’ drive-thru, New York State fans can submit a photo on Instagram, along with a caption stating why they want to get married at Dunkin’ and using #DunkinIDoContest.

The free giveaway officially kicked off at midnight on January 27 and runs through January 30, 2021.

The winners wedding will kick off Valentine’s Day weekend on Friday, February 12 at the Dunkin’ located at 350 Route 211 East, Middletown, New York.