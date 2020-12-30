SBA extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan deadline through Dec. 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The deadline for businesses to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has been extended through the end of next year.
The United States Small Business Administration has announced that the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program will continue to accept applications through December 31, 2021. This deadline extension resulted from the recent COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on December 27, 2020.
According to the SBA, to date, $197 billion in low-interest loans have been approved; providing for small businesses, non-profits and agricultural businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza commented on the deadline extension.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” stated Carranza. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including non-profit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
The extended loan applications will be accepted through December 2021. Small businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to apply.
