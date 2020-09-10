Sboro’s Restaurant in Watertown closes doors indefinitely

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local restaurant and chophouse has announced its permanent closure.

Family-owned Sboro’s Restaurant and Chop House on Coffeen Street in Watertown closed its doors at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and announced September 9 that they will remain closed indefinitely.

The restaurant owned by the Sboro family was established in 1992, following almost a century of serving the Watertown community with pizza and Italian food. According to the family, the “Sborro” name is considered the “oldest family name in Watertown pizza.”

The business informed the public on their Facebook of the recent decision.

Although the closing of the steakhouse has already struck the community, resulting in many saddened and heartfelt comments left on the post, the Sboro Family anticipates opening a new restaurant in the future.

According to the post, the Sboro Family will continue to serve the community at their other restaurant Art’s Jug in Watertown.

