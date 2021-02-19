Scam Alert: St. Lawrence County resident warned of ongoing DMV phone scam

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Have you been impacted by this recent phone scam?

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has reported an ongoing phone scam. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fraudulent scheme has involved a person identifying themselves as a member of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Office shared that several complaints have stated that the person has placed calls to individuals attempting to gain the victims personal information.

The scammer has claimed that the person called is at risk to having his or her drivers license suspended or revoked unless some type of payment or personal information is provided.

The scammer has been reported to call from several numbers including 315-35-8124.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s are currently investigating this matter. County residents are urged to report any information if they believe they are a victim of this scam.